Maren Morris Reflects On Performing At The Route 91 Harvest Festival

Maren Morris, who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Saturday tells “Rolling Stone” she got “this sick pit in my stomach,” after hearing the news of the mass shooting that went on during Sunday’s event.

“I had been there the night before and, reading that the shooter had checked into the hotel Thursday, he could have picked any of the days of the festival to carry out this horrific plan. It gives you a bit of survivor’s guilt,” she says. Maren describes the fest as being “so fun and well-organized,” and “very secure,” sharing that “it felt so safe to be there.” She adds, “It sounds cliché I guess, but it just seemed like the least likely place where something this tragic could go down.”

As we previously told you, Maren has released her song “Dear Hate” in reaction to the tragedy, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Music City Cares Fund. Maren actually wrote the song after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting. “I wanted to be precious with it because it is such a sensitive subject. It’s just insane how relevant the message still is today,” she offers. “The song is really not partisan, it’s just about bringing love and kindness to the world.”

ONE MORE THING! While Maren admits the attack does make her worry about future shows, she has no intention to stop performing. She offers, “I also think this is a time when as artists and fans and music lovers in general, we can band together and not stop going to shows, going to festivals, going to concerts. The biggest thing we can do besides donating money and donating blood is not being afraid to still enjoy live music.”

Source: Rolling Stone