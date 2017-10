(WYCD) — This Thursday, Oct. 5 will be a Travis Tritt Free Ticket Thursday!

There will be two giveaways in the AM drive and one later in the day.

Tritt is coming for a solo acoustic show at the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts Center in downtown Pontiac on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, the Flagstar Strand box office and charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.