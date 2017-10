The Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler episode of Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” is now available, and it certainly looks like it will be a fun time. In a preview clip, Chelsea tells Blake that she believes her life would be good fodder for a country song, noting, “I’m just a hot mess. Drinking, partying,” and then they try to write one.

There’s also a clip of Chelsea trying to sing “Take On Me” which Blake doesn’t care for. “You sound like Darth Vader,” he jokes.

Source: Blake Shelton