Rosanne Cash Calls for Country Artists to ‘Stand Up to the N.R.A.’

By Scott T. Sterling

In light of the tragic shooting incident at the Route 91 festival in Vegas, country singer Rosanne Cash has penned a new op-ed for the New York Times where she calls for country music artists to stand up to the National Rifle Association.

“I’ve been a gun-control activist for 20 years. Every time I speak out on the need for stricter gun laws, I get a new profusion of threats,” she wrote. “There’s always plenty of the garden-variety ‘your dad would be ashamed of you,’ sexist nonsense, along with the much more menacing threats to my family and personal safety,” she added, referencing her father, music legend Johnny Cash.

She goes on in her strongly-worded piece to boldly claim, “The N.R.A. funds domestic terrorism. A shadow government exists in the world of gun sales, and the people who write gun regulations are the very people who profit from gun sales. The N.R.A. would like to keep it that way.”

Cash implores fellow country music artists “to end your silence. It is no longer enough to separate yourself quietly. The laws the N.R.A. would pass are a threat to you, your fans, and to the concerts and festivals we enjoy.

“I know you’ll be bullied for speaking out. This is how they operate,” Cash continued. “Not everyone will like you for taking a stand. Let it roll off your back. Some people may burn your records or ask for refunds for tickets to your concerts. Whatever. Find the strength of moral conviction, even if it comes with a price tag, which it will.”

Read Rosanne Cash’s full op-ed here.