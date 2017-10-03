Blake Shelton Compares Chelsea Hander’s Voice to Darth Vader

By Scott T. Sterling

Chelsea Handler might be funny, but she’s no singer.

Blake Shelton learns of Handler’s vocal shortcomings the hard way in a funny new preview from the pair’s stint on Carpool Karaoke tonight (Oct. 3).

In the clip, Shelton prods Handler to write a country song, which proves to be more difficult than expected.

Things really take a turn when she attempts to sing, with Shelton looking on in disbelief as she warbles along to a-ha’s ’80s classic, “Take on Me.” comparing her singing voice to Darth Vader.

Watch the hilarity unfold below.