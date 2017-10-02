‘We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop…It Just Kept Going,’ Says Local Witness To Las Vegas Shooting

(WYCD) — One local couple was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival as gunfire ripped into a crowd of thousands in Las Vegas.

Dan Lock and his girlfriend of Oakland County were watching Jason Aldean’s headlining set at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when a man opened fire into the crowd killing at least 50 and injuring over 400 people.

Lock said “everything was going great” and they had just finished watching Big & Rich and Jake Owen.

About 30 minutes into Aldean’s headlining set, Lock says he heard a startling sound.

“Off to the right hand side from where we were standing, we started to hear a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and at first it startled everybody but it didn’t seem like necessarily gunfire, it sounded like firecrackers,” said Lock. “After it kept going and going, people started to hit the floor, everybody got down and a little bit of panic set in.”

Lock escaped injury by climbing over fences to get away.

He told WWJ that they’ll be flying to Detroit Monday and they can’t wait to get home. They were locked out of their hotel at the Luxor overnight — gaining entrance to their room just after 9 a.m.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.

Listen to the interview below.