Jason Aldean Responds To Las Vegas Shooting: ‘Tonight Has Been Beyond Horrific’

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Jason Aldean, who was on stage at Route 91 Harvest Festival, when a shooting attack began, took to Instagram to send a message.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The assailant, reportedly firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, began shooting toward the end of Aldean’s performance as he was performing “When She Says Baby.”

Aldean was the closing act at the 3-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that also included performances by Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Big & Rich, Luke Combs and drew up to 30,000 people.

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, more than 400 people were injured and 50 are dead.