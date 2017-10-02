Jason Aldean, Route 91 Harvest Festival, Music Festival, Mass Shooting, Las Vegas Massacre

Jason Aldean Responds To Las Vegas Shooting: ‘Tonight Has Been Beyond Horrific’

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(WYCD) — Jason Aldean, who was on stage at Route 91 Harvest Festival, when a shooting attack began, took to Instagram to send a message.

The assailant, reportedly firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, began shooting toward the end of Aldean’s performance as he was performing “When She Says Baby.”

Aldean was the closing act at the 3-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that also included performances by Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Big & Rich, Luke Combs and drew up to 30,000 people.

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, more than 400 people were injured and 50 are dead.

 

