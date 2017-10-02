Here’s The One Thing You Can Do To Help The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Donate blood.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

It is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

99.5 WYCD is supporting efforts for the injured in the Las Vegas tragedy by working with the Red Cross with the following events to help efforts in getting blood donated to those in need both in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Monday, Oct. 2

Community of Christ Church in Waterford from 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Shelby Township Community Center from 1:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Eastern Michigan University Student Center from 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Lawrence Technological University in Southfield from 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.