99.5 WYCD Big Money Punch Board

99.5 WYCD Big Money Punchboard Oct ‘17 – Dec ‘18 Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the 99.5 WYCD Big Money Punchboard Oct ‘17 – Dec ‘18 Contest promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by WYCD(FM) (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on October 1, 2017 and ends on December 31, 2018 or when the Grand Prize has been awarded, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, visit any metro Detroit location as announced by the Station on air as a Punch Board designated Event (“Punch Board Event”) during the Promotion Dates. Each location will feature a Punch Board with twenty-four (24) holes. Entrant will choose one (1) of the twenty-four (24) Punch Board holes to reach into and pull out a slip of paper. If a prize is listed on the slip of paper, the listed prize is the entrant’s Consolation Prize. Station will place a new slip of paper in the hole until a maximum of one hundred (100) slips of paper are selected. If the slip of paper reads “Finalist,” the entrant must complete an entry form for the Promotion (available on location, while supplies last), complete the entry form, and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. All Finalist entries must be received by the time specified at each Punch Board Event as announced on air. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification. Finalist entries will only be accepted during the times specified at each Punch Board Event. A total of one (1) entrant will be selected at the time specified at each Punch Board Event by the Station in a random drawing of all eligible on-site entries received and deemed an “On-site Finalist”.

c. Finalist entrants must be present at the time of the drawing in order to be deemed an On-site Finalist. The Station will announce the On-site Finalist immediately following the random drawing at each Punch Board Event. The potential On-site Finalist will have thirty (30) seconds to come forward to be deemed an On-site Finalist following the initial announcement. Each On-site Finalist will only be deemed an On-site Finalist upon confirmation of eligibility. If a selected On-site Finalist is ineligible or is not present or fails to come forward within thirty (30) seconds, another On-site Finalist will be chosen at random from among all eligible on-site entries remaining at that designated event. This process will continue until a potential On-site Finalist is determined. The Station will be the timekeeper for this Promotion at its sole discretion. In the event that there are no Finalist entries, or no additional Finalist entries, there will be no On-Site Finalist for that Punch Board Event.

d. There will be a maximum of one (1) On-site Finalist selected at each Big Money Punchboard Event. Each On-site Finalist will have an opportunity to attempt to win the Grand Prize at the Grand Prize Event taking place at the Punch Board Event on the date the On-site Finalist is selected. Each On-site Finalist must be present at the Punch Board Event and must participate in the Grand Prize Event immediately following the On-site Finalist drawing in order to have a chance to win the Grand Prize. Non-winning entries for each drawing do not roll over for the next drawing, if any. Once the Grand Prize has been awarded the Promotion is over and there will be no further attempts.

e. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at any Prize event.

f. Up to five (5) Finalists will be selected at each Punch Board Event. Each Punch Board Event will have a maximum of one (1) On-Site Finalist and there will be up to thirty (30) On-Site Finalists selected during the entire Promotion.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older and who reside in the Metro Detroit area (Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne Counties, Michigan). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Detroit metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Persons are eligible to win prize(s) in a Station-conducted Promotion only once every thirty (30) days and prize(s) valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion, and only one (1) winner per household is permitted to win a prize in any Station-conducted Promotion every thirty (30) days.

c. The winner(s), each On-site Finalist and Grand Prize winner (if any) may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification and must provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize(s). The Grand Prize (if any) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The Grand Prize winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the time of being awarded the Grand Prize on-site or Grand Prize will be forfeited.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Up to one hundred (100) Consolation Prizes will be awarded at each Punch Board Event. Consolation Prizes will be one (1) of the following: Station t-shirts, stickers, CD’s, DVD’s, tickets to a concert, event or destination, gift cards, gift certificates and other various prizes and Consolation Prizes will vary at each Punch Board Event. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Consolation Prize will range from $1 to $500. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station and/or venue, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the concert(s), event(s) and/or destination(s). Any gift card/certificate(s) will be subject to the terms and conditions as set forth by its issuer. Gift card/certificates are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will they be replaced if lost or stolen.

b. A maximum of one (1) Grand Prize MAY be awarded in this Promotion if all the elements in Section 4 are met. The Grand Prize is $10,000 awarded in the form of a check made payable to the Grand Prize winner. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $10,000. The Grand Prize winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable taxes, or any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize is provided as is. No checks will be awarded or processed until winner has claimed the prize at the Station, presented all required documentation, and signed all required releases and tax forms. Grand Prize check will be issued up to eight (8) weeks or longer for delivery following verification of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases and tax forms.

c. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed on site at the Punch Board Event or at the office of the Station at the address below during regular business hours. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within ten (10) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).

d. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. A maximum of one hundred (100) Consolation Prize winners will be selected at each Punch Board Event as described in section 1 of these Official Rules.

c. A maximum of one (1) On-site Finalist will be selected at each Punch Board Event as described in Section 1 of these Official Rules. A maximum of thirty (30) On-site Finalists will be selected in the entire Promotion. Upon confirmation of eligibility, each On-site Finalist will have the opportunity to attempt to win the Grand Prize at the Grand Prize Event taking place at the Big Money Punchboard designated event where the On-site Finalist was randomly selected. One (1) attempt per On-site Finalist will be allowed.

d. Odds of being named a Finalist depend upon the number of people present at the Punch Board Event. Odds of a Finalist being named an On-Site Finalist are up to 1 in 5 for each Punch Board Event. The odds of winning the Grand Prize once deemed an On-Site Finalist are approximately 1:2,024.

e. Entrants need not listen to the Station to be deemed an On-site Finalist. On-Site Finalists must be present at the On-site Finalist selection drawing and the Grand Prize Event pertaining to the On-site Finalist’s specific Punch Board designated event in order to be eligible for a chance to win the Grand Prize.

f. One (1) entry will be selected at random from all daily entries received at the designated event by the Station’s contest administrator. Remaining, non-winning entries will not be eligible for any other future drawing (if any).

g. Grand Prize Contest: The following applies to each Grand Prize contest attempt:

i. All contest attempts must occur in the presence of the Station’s contest administrator. Any attempt not made in the presence of the Station’s contest administrator for any reason is disqualified and is not eligible for the Grand Prize.

ii. Each On-site Finalist shall be presented with a unique set of twenty-four (24) sealed contest envelopes, which will be placed in the game board. Each sealed contest envelope shall be identical in size, shape, and color with the exception of the number labeled on the envelope (encompassing the range from 1 – 24).

iii. Each On-site Finalist shall be required to select and remove a maximum total of seven (7) of (24) sealed contest envelopes from the game board. In the event any space on the game board has more than one (1) sealed contest envelope – the On-site Finalist is required to select only one (1) of the enclosed envelopes.

iv. Each On-site Finalist shall then open each of the seven (7) selected sealed contest envelopes and remove the prize certificate contained inside. Opening more than seven (7) sealed contest envelopes for any reason disqualifies the On-site Finalist, and voids any opportunity to claim the Grand Prize.

v. The On-site Finalist must then reveal each of their prize certificates to the Station’s contest administrator to determine if the certificate is a “Winning” or “Non-Winning” prize certificate.

vi. In order to claim the Grand Prize, five (5) of the seven (7) sealed contest envelopes selected and opened by the On-site Finalist must contain a “winning” prize certificate. The winning symbol printed on each Grand Prize winning certificate for this contest will be one of the following letters: ‘M-O-N-E-Y’. The “Non-Winning” prize certificates are printed with an “X” distinguishing it as a “Non-Grand Prize Winning” certificate. If an On-site Finalist selects and reveals (3) or more contest envelopes containing a “Non-Grand Prize Winning” certificate, then he/she is not eligible to claim the Grand Prize. In the case of a winning event, no further envelopes may be opened at any Punch Board Event, if any.

h. A maximum of one (1) Grand Prize MAY be awarded. Once the Grand Prize has been awarded the Promotion ends and there will be no further attempts or drawings. The Grand Prize (if any) will be awarded to an On-site Finalist who successfully completes all of the contest winning requirements detailed above.

i. Claiming the Grand Prize: In the event an eligible On-site Finalist successfully completes the Grand Prize contest requirements as required by these official rules, that On-site Finalist is eligible to claim the Grand Prize, subject to verification and compliance with these official rules. The potential winning On-Site Finalist must complete an IRS Form W-9 and any required affidavits or other prize documentation immediately upon winning. The Grand Prize for this contest is: $10,000 in the form of a check made out to the Grand Prize winner (if any).

j. In the event the Grand Prize winning contest requirements are not successfully completed by any eligible On-site Finalist, the Grand Prize will not be awarded.

k. Grand Prize winner will be notified in person at the Punch Board designated event at the conclusion of their winning attempt, immediately following the conclusion of the Grand Prize Event.

l. The Grand Prize will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The Grand Prize winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release immediately upon winning in order to claim the Grand Prize or Grand Prize will be forfeited. No alternate Grand Prize winner will be selected. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If the Grand Prize winner cannot be contacted, or fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the Grand Prize winner forfeits the prize and no Grand Prize will be awarded.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by December 31, 2018 to “99.5 WYCD Big Money Punchboard Oct ‘17 – Dec ‘18 Contest – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, 99.5 WYCD, 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by March 1, 2019 to the above address marked “99.5 WYCD Big Money Punchboard Oct ‘17 – Dec ‘18 Contest – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.wycd.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wycd.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator and Sponsor: WYCD-FM: 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034.