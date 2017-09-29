Tom Hanks Brings Back David S. Pumpkins!

Tom Hanks is lending his voice to an animated Halloween special for NBC. He’ll play “Saturday Night Live” character David S. Pumpkins in the half-hour show, which will air on October 28th.

According to the official NBC synopsis, the as-yet-untitled special will take place in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve. David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks will show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween – answering none of their questions along the way.

Source: Entertainment Weekly