Tom Hanks Brings Back David S. Pumpkins!

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: NBC

Tom Hanks is lending his voice to an animated Halloween special for NBC. He’ll play “Saturday Night Live” character David S. Pumpkins in the half-hour show, which will air on October 28th.

According to the official NBC synopsis, the as-yet-untitled special will take place in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve. David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks will show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween – answering none of their questions along the way.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live