Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The veteran comedienne took to Twitter to share her news. “[One] in [eight] women get breast cancer,” she wrote. “Today I’m the one.”

The 56-year-old went on to say, “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

So far, Julia hasn’t shared any other details about her condition or treatment. Her rep said, “Julia is credibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes.” One who reached out immediately was Christina Applegate. The “Bad Moms” star, who battled breast cancer in 2008, said, “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.” We all wish Julia the best as she fights this thing.

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

Among the other celebs offering their support, Rita Wilson, Michael McKean, Mark Hamill, Wanda Sykes, Mindy Sterling, Hillary Clinton and real life “veep,” Joe Biden. See some reactions below.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. ❤️🌈 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 29, 2017

She announces her diagnosis with a plea to help the millions of people who don't have the same access to healthcare she has. Right now, she's worried about other people. My God. I could not ❤️you more @OfficialJLD. https://t.co/hWuobWiTmF — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) September 28, 2017

I've loved you since SNL, but need decades more, please. #KickCancersAss — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017