Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The veteran comedienne took to Twitter to share her news. “[One] in [eight] women get breast cancer,” she wrote. “Today I’m the one.”
The 56-year-old went on to say, “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
So far, Julia hasn’t shared any other details about her condition or treatment. Her rep said, “Julia is credibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes.” One who reached out immediately was Christina Applegate. The “Bad Moms” star, who battled breast cancer in 2008, said, “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.” We all wish Julia the best as she fights this thing.
- Among the other celebs offering their support, Rita Wilson, Michael McKean, Mark Hamill, Wanda Sykes, Mindy Sterling, Hillary Clinton and real life “veep,” Joe Biden. See some reactions below.