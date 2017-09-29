Detroit Lions’ Spence Says Father Denied Job In Protest Fallout

In the wake of the NFL anthem protests we’re realizing that the very flag some are protesting flies over the country that allows them to act however they want at their job.

Just as it allows everyone else who owns a business to act as they wish, so long as it is within the law. Like not hiring the father of someone they feel disrespected the country’s flag. Which is exactly what appears to have happened to the father of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Spence now says his protest during the national anthem cost his father a job. Spence’s father operates Spence Concrete Contractors in Navarre, Florida.

Got some awful news from my father a contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest #smh — Akeem spence (@AkeemSpence) September 28, 2017

According to a tweet by Spence yesterday, a contractor refused to hire his father, Floy, because Spence kneeled during the national anthem on Sunday. Spence signed with the Lions during the offseason, after spending four years with the Buccaneers. He said he made the decision to kneel in last Sunday’s game in response Trump’s comments about players kneeling during the anthem.

And that seems to have cemented his father’s fate.

Source: Sporting News