Detroit Lions’ Spence Says Father Denied Job In Protest Fallout

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In the wake of the NFL anthem protests we’re realizing that the very flag some are protesting flies over the country that allows them to act however they want at their job.

Just as it allows everyone else who owns a business to act as they wish, so long as it is within the law. Like not hiring the father of someone they feel disrespected the country’s flag. Which is exactly what appears to have happened to the father of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Spence now says his protest during the national anthem cost his father a job. Spence’s father operates Spence Concrete Contractors in Navarre, Florida.

According to a tweet by Spence yesterday, a contractor refused to hire his father, Floy, because Spence kneeled during the national anthem on Sunday. Spence signed with the Lions during the offseason, after spending four years with the Buccaneers. He said he made the decision to kneel in last Sunday’s game in response Trump’s comments about players kneeling during the anthem.

And that seems to have cemented his father’s fate.

What, we may as well have some fun with this madness.

Source: Sporting News

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live