Chris Young Shares New Track ‘Hangin’ On’

By Robyn Collins

With his new album release Losing Sleep right around the corner, (October 20) Chris Young has released the latest track, “Hangin’ On.”

Related: Chris Young Shares New Track ‘Holiday’

“Hangin’ On” is a straight-up love song with those flawless, melty vocals that we have come to expect from the Nashville Star winner.

Young will perform a CBS Radio’s Stars and Strings concert on Wednesday, November 15 at The Chicago Theatre. The all-star lineup also features Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. A portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Check out the roller coast themed lyric video for “Hangin’ On” below.