The Secret To Getting A Good Nights Sleep

It is known, that the position you sleep in could say a lot about you, and also could determine whether you wake up feeling refreshed or not. Well, if you’re one of those people who aren’t getting a good night’s sleep each night, a new study now reveals exactly what you need to be doing to fix that.

A British survey, which could easily translate here, uncovered specific steps folks should take if they want to get the best night’s sleep possible For example, while you may like sleeping in the buff, going to bed in your most comfy pajamas will actually be better for your sleep, and having two pillows is also key.

Staying up late isn’t going to help either. In fact, the survey finds to get the best sleep you should go to bed at 10:39pm. And you should definitely forget checking your phone right before you turn in, with the study suggesting you should stop looking at your device 37 minutes before you go to sleep.

Other things you need to do to get a good night sleep:

Ensure your room is about 61 degrees

Put on clean bedding

Make sure the room is totally dark, painted white, and tidied

Read a few pages of a paper book (not an e-reader)

Sleep on your right side, with legs curled up

Don’t cuddle up with your partner

