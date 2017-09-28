K9 Police Pumpkin Run in Rochester Saturday! Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

WYCD is excited to bring you our new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share events going on in your “hometown.” Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

K9 Police Pumpkin Run at Rochester Municipal Park on Sat. Sept. 30th Proceeds raised will go towards purchasing bullet proof vests for local K-9 Officers. Join this family friendly race in downtown Rochester! Registration starts at 8:30a and race starts at 9:30a. Click HERE for all the information about this great organization. Click HERE to visit their Facebook page!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.

Truman High School in Taylor on October 6th is having their first annual cancer awareness “pink” game to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. If you like to donate to the cause contact Jeff Morrow Head Football Coach at Taylor Truman High School. Email: Jeffrey.Morrow@taylorschools.net

Diamondback Salon Cancer Benefit on Sunday Oct. 8th 3p-10p Come enjoy an authentic Mexican dinner while enjoying live music, raffles and more for just $15. Donations from all tips, dinner and raffles go directly towards the family to help the high medical bills. For donations or more info please call (734) 649-1393 for Colette or Michelle at (734) 635-6045. Come support this great cause Diamondback Salon is located at 49345 S. 1-94 Service Drive in Belleville.

Back the Blue Arts & Crafts Show hosted by PLEA Foundation on Oct. 21st and Oct. 22nd at Lutheran High Northwest in Rochester Hills 1000 Bagley Dr. All the money raised goes towards purchasing K9 bullet-proof vest for local K9 Officers. For more info click HERE or visit their Facebook page! Search Plea foundation.

7th Annual Scare Away Hunger 5K Run/Walk on Sunday Oct. 22nd Join this great family friendly race to benefit the Rochester Neighborhood House which provides food, clothing, emergency financial assistance and self-sufficiency services to neighbors in need. Join this great community event with tons of activities for kids like face painting, crafts, games, music and dancing. Check in starts at 2p race begins at 3p For more details and to register visit scareawayhungerrun.org

St. Jude Detroit Gala at Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 10th at 6:30p. Join WYCD for this important fundraiser for St. Jude. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and hear families share their St. Jude story. Tickets are $250 or a table of 10 for $2,500. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.stjude.org