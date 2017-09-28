Harry Styles Records Studio Version Of “Girl Crush”

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

If you missed it, Harry Styles performed a cover of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” during his solo show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and now he’s released a studio version of the song.

Harry recorded his version, as well as a live version of “Two Ghosts,” at London’s Metropolis Studios. They are both now streaming on Spotify.

  • ONE MORE THING! It looks like LBT was pretty happy with Harry’s cover of their song. They tweeted, “Wish we could have seen this in person. So cool to hear your cover, .”

