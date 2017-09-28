Harry Styles Shares ‘Girl Crush’ Cover

By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles performed Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” live in concert this week, and the former One Directioner isn’t finished putting his own spin on the country song. Styles recorded an acoustic version of the track for Spotify, along with a new version of his own song “Two Ghosts.”

Harry has already gotten the Nashville seal of approval. After Styles debuted the live version of “Girl Crush” Little Big Town tweeted, “Wish we could have seen this in person. So cool to hear your cover, [Harry]!”

Styles’ tour kicked off last week and he’s cross-pollinating his pop background (and rock influences) with the country world: Kacey Musgraves will join him as an opener on his second North American leg in 2018.

Check out “Girl Crush” and “Two Ghosts” below.