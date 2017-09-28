9- Year- Old Luke Bryan Fan Loses Her Battle to Cancer

God bless little Addi and all the kids fighting their battle to cancer By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: childhood cancer, Cleveland, Luke Bryan
GettyImages
BROOKLYN, MI - JULY 23: Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 23, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and there’s a special little girl to tell you about who just lost her battle to cancer.  9- year- old Addi Keegan died on Sept 4.  Addie was diagnosed with cancer at 22 months old and fought aggressive brain tumors for most of her life.

The little girl was a BIG Luke Bryan fan and she had a dream come true meeting her favorite singer before his show this past July in Cleveland.

Life is precious… God bless little Addi and all the kids fighting their battle to cancer.  Our thoughts and prayers are with Addi’s family and friends.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live