9- Year- Old Luke Bryan Fan Loses Her Battle to Cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and there’s a special little girl to tell you about who just lost her battle to cancer. 9- year- old Addi Keegan died on Sept 4. Addie was diagnosed with cancer at 22 months old and fought aggressive brain tumors for most of her life.

The little girl was a BIG Luke Bryan fan and she had a dream come true meeting her favorite singer before his show this past July in Cleveland.

Life is precious… God bless little Addi and all the kids fighting their battle to cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with Addi’s family and friends.