Top Halloween Costumes For Pets

There will be a lot of folks who will be spending money on candy and costumes for Halloween this year, but apparently humans aren’t the only ones who’ll be dressing up in costume to celebrate the occasion.

According to a recent survey, 16% of folks plan to dress up their animals this Halloween, despite the fact that you know those pets probably hate it. Overall, a pumpkin seems to be the most popular Halloween costume for dogs and cats, with a hot dog costume also pretty popular. Surprisingly, also making the Top Ten is a cat costume, which seems to be a pretty mean thing to do to a dog.

Top Ten Halloween Costumes For Pets

Pumpkin Hot dog Dog, lion or pirate Bumblebee Devil Batman character Ghost Cat Witch Star Wars character

Source: USA Today