Top Halloween Costumes For Pets

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Popular Halloween Pet Costumes

There will be a lot of folks who will be spending money on candy and costumes for Halloween this year, but apparently humans aren’t the only ones who’ll be dressing up in costume to celebrate the occasion.

According to a recent survey, 16% of folks plan to dress up their animals this Halloween, despite the fact that you know those pets probably hate it. Overall, a pumpkin seems to be the most popular Halloween costume for dogs and cats, with a hot dog costume also pretty popular. Surprisingly, also making the Top Ten is a cat costume, which seems to be a pretty mean thing to do to a dog.

Top Ten Halloween Costumes For Pets

  1. Pumpkin
  2. Hot dog
  3. Dog, lion or pirate
  4. Bumblebee
  5. Devil
  6. Batman character
  7. Ghost
  8. Cat
  9. Witch
  10. Star Wars character

Source: USA Today

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live