Player Reveals Toddler Girl Hit by Foul Ball at Yankees Game Doing ‘Better’

Last week on Sept. 20th a horrific accident happened at the Yankee stadium when a 105 mph ball hit a young toddler in the face. Finally we have an update on the condition of the little girl. Star Yankees player Todd Frazier, 31, spoke to NJ.Com revealing that the little girl is doing “alot better.”

I’ll take this update of this little girl doing better and not getting worse. I was watching the game live when it happened and my heart just dropped. I was just at a Tigers game sitting in the same area with my young daughter. You never think something like that could happen but honestly you never know!

Todd Frazier is the player responsible for hitting that foul ball. He’s also a parent of two young children under the age of three. After the game Todd spoke to reporters with tears in his eyes.

“It was terrible,” he said. “I was shaken up a little bit. I hope she is all right. It is something that I wish never happened. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough to be a part of, to be honest.”

Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

Frazier has been keeping touch with her father and is building a good relationship with the family. He also plans on visiting the girl when the time is right.

What do you think about stadiums putting up more nets up to protect fans? Should this horrific accident change things?