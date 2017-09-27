Player Reveals Toddler Girl Hit by Foul Ball at Yankees Game Doing ‘Better’

It was a freak accident and something you don't ever imagine happening. By Roxanne Steele
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees reacts after a child was hit by a foul ball off his bat in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on September 20, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Last week on Sept. 20th a horrific accident happened at the Yankee stadium when a 105 mph ball hit a young toddler in the face.  Finally we have an update on the condition of the little girl.  Star Yankees player Todd Frazier, 31, spoke to  NJ.Com  revealing that the little girl is doing “alot better.”

I’ll take this update of this little girl doing better and not getting worse.  I was watching the game live when it happened and my heart just dropped.   I was just at a Tigers game sitting in the same area with my young daughter.  You never think something like that could happen but honestly you never know!

Todd Frazier is the player responsible for hitting that foul ball.  He’s also a parent of two young children under the age of three.  After the game Todd spoke to reporters with tears in his eyes.

“It was terrible,” he said. “I was shaken up a little bit. I hope she is all right. It is something that I wish never happened. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough to be a part of, to be honest.”

Frazier has been keeping touch with her father and is building a good relationship with the family.  He also plans on visiting the girl when the time is right.

What do you think about stadiums putting up more nets up to protect fans?  Should this horrific accident change things?

