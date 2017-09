(WYCD) — Levon will be opening for Jon Pardi when he makes a special stop later this year at The Fillmore.

They will be joined by special guest Runaway June on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Levon was named one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: June 2017” by Rolling Stone magazine.

They released their new single, “Ms. Marianne,” earlier this summer off their new 5-song EP.