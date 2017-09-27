Company Wants To Pay You To Drink Beer

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) –– Ever wanted to get paid to drink? Now is your chance. All you have to do is travel across the pond.

Meantime Brewing Company, in London, is searching for a part-time professional beer taster.

Yes, you read that right. A brewing company is searching for someone with a diverse background in all things drinking.

“Yes, this could just be the best job in the world,” the listing says.

According to Meantime’s job posting on LinkedIn, the position requires three hours per week. The salary is competitive and it comes with perks, like drinking beer for a long time.

The job posting also states that you have to be “versed in the terminology and vocabulary of beer.”

All you need to apply is a 30-word post on LinkedIn about why you deserve the job and use the hashtag #pickmemeantime.