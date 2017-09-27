Chris Young Drops New Song, Plus Teases His Kane Brown Collaboration

Chris Young just released another new song from his upcoming album “Losing Sleep.” In case you missed it, the latest is the track “Holiday,” which is being sent to fans who pre-order the album, which officially drops October 20th.

Meanwhile, Chris is also set to appear on the deluxe version of Kane Brown’s self-titled debut album, which is set for release October 6th. Kane teased a clip of the pair’s collaboration, “Setting The Night On Fire,” with Chris tweeting, “Can’t wait for you to hear this whole song!!!”