Nancy Weeks was able to help prevent a forest fire with some quick, and resourceful, thinking. In case you missed it, she was walking in the Beddington, Maine woods when she spotted a fire. Armed with only a cooking pan, she shuttled water from a nearby pond to the rising flames.

Weeks was able to keep the fire down until authorities arrived and contained the blaze. It’s believed the flames were caused by an unattended campfire.

Source: WGME