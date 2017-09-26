Today is National Voter Registration Day

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
September 26th is National Voter Registration Day! This day serves as an annual reminder that Americans have a privilege many others do not enjoy. But, it also serves as a reminder that voting is a privilege that many in the U.S. often fail to take advantage of.
Scotland’s independence referendum this month saw participation rates in some counties over more than 90 percent, and just under 85-percent nationally – by contrast, only 54.87-percent of eligible Americans voted in the 2012 U.S. presidential election.
Our Time is a non-profit organization working to increase those ranks among younger millennial Americans. The group was able to register more than 300,000 voters in 2012 but is now focused on registering another 250,000 for this year’s midterm elections. But there’s also Rock The Vote and you can always visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.comto find out how YOU can register.

