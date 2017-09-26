Loretta Lynn Confirms First Public Appearance After Stroke

Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Country legend Loretta Lynn is ready to return to the stage.

After suffering a stroke back in May of this year and canceling a slew of tour dates, the singer is set to make her first public appearance since at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 1, at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN.

“I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna ride in on a motorcycle, [of] course I’m not gonna be driving,” Lynn explained on a Nashville radio station (via CMT). “I’m feeling good. I feel better than I should, really. I’ve taken a lot of time off, and I know everybody’s hollering about me being off so much, but, ya know, I just got lazy, quit singing for a little while.”

The four-day event at her ranch will include a motorcycle rodeo, bootleg bike racing, stunt riding and live entertainment. It will be capped by a live performance from Loretta & Friends with an all-star band.

Tickets for the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival are available here.

