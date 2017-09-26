Kelsea Balerini Goes Back To “High School”

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Erika Goldring / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini just released another track from her upcoming album “Unapologetically,” which is set to drop November 3rd. The tune, “High School,” was written by Kelsea without the assistance of other songwriters, the only tune on the album she wrote solo.

“I think sometimes when you go back to your hometown after your life has changed so much, you realize that some things don’t change – and some things do,” she says of the song. “And I was one of the things that did. Part of that was really bitter, and part of that was really sweet. I think it was just one of those songs where I realized that I’d changed a lot.”

Source: Rolling Stone

