‘Fixer Upper’ To End After Season 5 On HGTV

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — “Fixer Upper” is closing its doors.

Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that the upcoming fifth season of the home renovation series will be its last.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” they wrote in their blog. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The Gaineses said the decision to end their show as not easy but they are “confident that this is the right choice for us.”

The couple said they want to focus on their family and their other business ventures.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” will air in November shortly followed by their spin off “Behind the Design.”