Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Since Troy Gentry’s Death

By Frank Williams Jr.
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry attend Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

It’s been a little over two weeks since Troy Gentry’s tragic death in a helicopter crash, and Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery just released his first comments about the loss of his singing partner and friend.

“Our world was turned upside down in an instant and nothing could have prepared us for this,” he shared. “Over the past few months me and T-Roy have been working on what I think is the best record of our career. In the last few weeks we had been talking about what our first single would be. Then on September 8, none of that mattered.”

Eddie has since released the first single from the record, “Better Me,” and he says the tune “is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a** off on it.”

He adds, “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville

