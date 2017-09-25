“The Voice” Returns Tonight

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“The Voice” returns tonight. For season 12, Gwen Stefani is out – much to Blake Shelton’s chagrin, we’re sure – and Jennifer Hudson is in as a coach. Miley Cyrus is returning, and Adam Levine rounds out the coaches’ row.

While J-Hud and Blake are supposedly going head-to-head as rivals, he’s decided to make nice with his favorite rival, Adam. He said, “Adam and I decided, you know what, let’s try to get along for a season.”

The first round of audition happens tonight at 8pm on NBC.

Source: E! Online

