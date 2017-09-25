Report: Luke Bryan Joins “American Idol” As A Judge

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
GettyImages
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 12: Luke Bryan performs during the 2016 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images)

It looks Katy Perry finally knows at least one person who’ll be joining her at the judges’ table on “American Idol.”

A source tells “Variety” that Luke Bryan will definately be the second judge on ABC’s reboot of the talent competition series, although so far ABC hasn’t commented, and TMZ reports he hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet. TMZ does agree that Luke will be a judge on the show, although the details of his contract haven’t been hammered out, but should be within the next few days.

As for the rest of the judges’ table, “Variety” claims that Lionel Richie is no longer a contender, and while Charlie Puth and former “Idol” judge Keith Urban were considered it’s doubtful either will land the job.

Source: Variety

