Report: Luke Bryan Joins “American Idol” As A Judge

It looks Katy Perry finally knows at least one person who’ll be joining her at the judges’ table on “American Idol.”

A source tells “Variety” that Luke Bryan will definately be the second judge on ABC’s reboot of the talent competition series, although so far ABC hasn’t commented, and TMZ reports he hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet. TMZ does agree that Luke will be a judge on the show, although the details of his contract haven’t been hammered out, but should be within the next few days.

As for the rest of the judges’ table, “Variety” claims that Lionel Richie is no longer a contender, and while Charlie Puth and former “Idol” judge Keith Urban were considered it’s doubtful either will land the job.

Source: Variety