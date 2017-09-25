Luke Bryan Joins ‘American Idol’ Reboot

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Luke Bryan is headed to American Idol.

The singer is the second celebrity judge to join the new version of the show set for ABC alongside Katy Perry.

According to Variety, the third and final celebrity judge has yet to be added, and that pop legend Lionel Richie (who was in “advanced negotiations” with the show) is no longer in contention for the spot. Keith Urban and Charlie Puth have also been mentioned as possible celebs to sit in the third judge’s chair, although they are “unlikely” to be added.

