LIST* Parents Reveal The Truth – Kids Are Mean

Any parent will tell you there are times when their kids really aren’t all that nice – not to each other, and not to them. Well, Chrissy Teigen knows that all too well, and recently admitted on Twitter she was having a “rough day” and asked other parents to tell her “stories of kids being mean to them,” and plenty were more than happy to tell their tales.
Chrissy didn’t come right out and say what specifically was getting her down, although when one mom noted, “my one-year-old tells me no every time I kiss him,” she responded “Same, except I get an added smack in the face.”
Other stories of kids being mean include:
- “Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face she lifted her tiny pudgy fists to her eyes and slowly rotated them while saying ‘wah wah wah’ at me. I just wanted a damn bite of her Mac n cheese and she crushed me.”
- “My preschooler found my wedding picture. ‘Oh, look at daddy! So handsome!’ ‘Who is with daddy?’ ‘A person.’ ‘That’s your mommy!’ Looks me up and down. ‘No. That’s a pretty person.’”
- ‘After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, ‘I hope it hits you.’”
- “When my son was 4, he told me my hair was an abomination. Stunned, I asked him what that meant. He said ‘something I don’t like.’
- “I made French toast for dinner once and my middle kid said they tasted like sorrow.”
- “My 5yo daughter called me a p*ssy the other day.”
- “The other day my daughter was cranky bc she was hungry so I tried to feed her a pretzel and she SPIT IT ALL OVER ME”
- “I hugged my 3 year old and she was like ‘did you like that hug?’ And I said yes and she said ‘I am never hugging you again.’ And walked away.”
- “My 13 month old says ‘dada’ but every time I ask ‘can you say mama?’ she looks me in the eyes, says ‘no’ very clearly and then laughs.”
- “My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said ‘To make me look pretty.’ He replied ‘I don’t think it’s working.’”