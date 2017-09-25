LIST* Parents Reveal The Truth – Kids Are Mean

Any parent will tell you there are times when their kids really aren’t all that nice – not to each other, and not to them. Well, Chrissy Teigen knows that all too well, and recently admitted on Twitter she was having a “rough day” and asked other parents to tell her “stories of kids being mean to them,” and plenty were more than happy to tell their tales.

Chrissy didn’t come right out and say what specifically was getting her down, although when one mom noted, “my one-year-old tells me no every time I kiss him,” she responded “Same, except I get an added smack in the face.”

Other stories of kids being mean include: