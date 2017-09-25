Kenny Chesney Warns Against Charities Claiming To Raise Money For Him

As we previously told you, Kenny Chesney is raising money for those in the Caribbean who were affected by the devastating hurricanes earlier this month. He started the Love for Love City charity to raise funds for the cause, and he’s now warning fans against unscrupulous people who are claiming to be raising money for him.

Kenny warns fans that Love for Love City is the only charity he’s working with to help the victims of the hurricane, and wants the public to be careful of those who claim to be affiliated with or through his name. He also adds that the charity is currently vetting various local and national relief organizations, and that all money collected through Love for Love City will be distributed after proper evaluation. Click here if you want to donate to Kenny’s charity.

Source: Kenny Chesney