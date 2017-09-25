Justin Timberlake Reunites with Chris Stapleton! {VIDEO}

Justin Timberlake was the star of the show this weekend headlining the “Pilgrimage Festival” in Franklin, Tennessee. JT invited a few friends to join him.

The mountain man, Chris Stapleton, and wife Morgane, reunited with the pop star and treated the crowd to 3 unforgettable songs. This marks the first time the trio has performed together since the 2105 CMA Awards.

I like the sound of this!! Justin Timberlake proposed this deal in front of the crowd.

“I think we should make a deal. Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one is there.”

I love this friendship!