Justin Timberlake Reunites with Chris Stapleton! {VIDEO}

By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Chris Stapelton, Justin Timberlake, Pilgrimage Festival
John Shearer/GettyImages
FRANKLIN, TN - SEPTEMBER 23: Musicians Justin Timberlake, left, and Chris Stapleton perform at the 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for M2M Construction)

Justin Timberlake  was the star of the show this weekend headlining the “Pilgrimage Festival”  in Franklin, Tennessee.  JT invited a few friends to join him.

The mountain man, Chris Stapleton, and wife Morgane, reunited with the pop star and treated the crowd to 3 unforgettable songs.  This marks the first time the trio has performed together since the 2105 CMA Awards.

I like the sound of this!! Justin Timberlake proposed this deal in front of the crowd.

“I think we should make a deal.  Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one is there.”

I love this friendship!

