Darius Rucker To Overcome One Of His Biggest Fears

Darius Rucker talks about stepping out of his comfort zone. “The one thing that I’m gonna do that really is out of my comfort zone, but I’ve decided I’m gonna do it, is I’m gonna skydive. Because my son wants me to skydive with him, and so I told him, ‘Yes. When you turn 16 or you’re old enough to skydive, we’ll skydive.’ I wanna do it before I do it with him, so I don’t scream like a little girl the whole time we go down.”

Darius’ new album, When Was the Last Time, comes out on October 20th.