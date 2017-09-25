Are These The Worst Emojis On Your Phone?

Believe it or not, it’s been 30 years since the first smiley face emoji hit the Internet (ARPANET adopted TCP/IP on January 1, 1983, though the online world moved on to a more recognizable form in 1990, when computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web), and while lots of folks can’t have a conversation without using one, there are some emojis that seem unnecessary and don’t make a whole lot of sense.

Well, the “New York Daily News” has come up with their choices for the worst emojis that are still somehow available on our phones, and while the choices are certainly subjective, we bet not many people will disagree.

The worst emojis still available on our phones include:

Ogre – The red-faced creature doesn’t really say much, especially since the Ogre is smiling, so it doesn’t necessarily look like an insult.

Speaking Head – Although some use it to convey the idea of Mansplaining, other than that what would you use it for, especially since so few people actually talk to each other these days.

Eye – The single eye emoji is a bit creepy, plus there are plenty of other emojis featuring pairs of eyes that say so much more.

Minibus – Is anybody really looking for an emoji for a minibus? Are there that many people who actually ride in a minibus?

Camera with a Flash – Considering most people use their phones to take pictures, it seems a bit much to have not only a camera emoji, but a camera with a flash emoji. One would work just fine.

Lock with Pen – Why on earth would anyone need an emoji of a lock with a fountain pen in front of it? Some suggest it’s supposed to convey a message of digital security but would anyone really get that from that emoji?

Alemebic – Sure, if you’re into chemistry, or maybe you’ve decided to go all “Breaking Bad” and start cooking meth you could use this emoji, but somehow we think that doesn’t apply to many people.

Baby Angel – Besides being pretty creepy, who would use an emoji to talk about a baby who has gone to heaven?

Source: New York Daily News