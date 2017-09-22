Wedding Bouquet Ideas That Aren’t Flowers

When it comes to your wedding day, no bride wants her ceremony and reception to look just like everyone else’s. And one way some are choosing to break tradition and stand out is with their bouquets. Non-floral bouquets are trendy these days; here are some of the most original ones we’ve heard about.

Donuts – This sugary snack is trendy, so why not make a wedding bouquet out of them? Plus, if you get hungry during the wedding, the bridesmaids have you covered.

A metal masterpiece – Why carry flowers when you can carry a piece of art? Creative brides can find small metal sculptures that are inspired by a floral bouquet and look classy with a modern twist.

Brooches – Brides can borrow brooches from family members to build the brooch bouquet with and carry part of the family down the aisle with her. These jeweled pins make a stunning bouquet, but you’re not going to want to toss this one.

Seashells – This one would be perfect for a coastal theme or a destination wedding and the bouquet could be made with shells you find yourself for a personal touch.

