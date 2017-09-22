Shania Twain Calls ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance “So Special”

Shania Twain performed a duet with “America’s Got Talent” contestant Mandy Harvey on this week’s finale, and Shania tells “Entertainment Tonight” that the performance was “so special.”

“I’m proud of her as someone that could be her mother, and I’m proud to have had that opportunity to be standing beside her as two vocalists,” she says of the deaf singer. “It was really an honor to hear her sing my song.”

It was an honour to sing with the incredibly talented @mandyharvey on @AGT, she really made 'You're Still The One' her own. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/d6s8GNsSO9 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 21, 2017

Shania says preparing for the performance was different than she’s used to since Harvey “learns everything by memory.” “I just said, ‘OK, if you just learn the melody, I will match you,’” Shania adds. “It was an homage to her and all that she’s accomplished and [it was] beautiful to hear her voice singing the song.”

Source: Entertainment Tonight