Join 99.5 WYCD and Jason the “200lb Cowboy” At Kapone’s Sports Tavern Every Saturday


(WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD and Jason the “200lb Cowboy” are in the mix every Saturday night at the brand new hot spot in St. Clair Shores – Kapone’s Sports Tavern!

Live with the Country Fried Mix with Jason & DJ Sinister from 9 p.m. – midnight.

Ladies enjoy $2 drinks from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kapone’s is not just a bar, a destination!

Sports headquarters with 29 TVS, including private TV’s in every booth, 32 drafts on their huge horseshoe bar, Full service heated patio

DJ Kenny B continues the party after midnight until 2 a.m. with more country dancing music.

Learn more about the event

Visit KaponesBar.com for more details.

Join us!

kapones 300x250 Join 99.5 WYCD and Jason the 200lb Cowboy At Kapones Sports Tavern Every Saturday

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live