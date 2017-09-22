Join 99.5 WYCD and Jason the “200lb Cowboy” At Kapone’s Sports Tavern Every Saturday

(WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD and Jason the “200lb Cowboy” are in the mix every Saturday night at the brand new hot spot in St. Clair Shores – Kapone’s Sports Tavern!

Live with the Country Fried Mix with Jason & DJ Sinister from 9 p.m. – midnight.

Ladies enjoy $2 drinks from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kapone’s is not just a bar, a destination!

Sports headquarters with 29 TVS, including private TV’s in every booth, 32 drafts on their huge horseshoe bar, Full service heated patio

DJ Kenny B continues the party after midnight until 2 a.m. with more country dancing music.

Learn more about the event

Visit KaponesBar.com for more details.

Join us!