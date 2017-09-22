How To Snap Better Photos Of Your Kid

Trying to get kids to pose for photographs can be harder than herding cats. So here are some tips for taking better shots of your adorable, squirmy, little ones.

– Your kid is bored while you’re fiddling with your camera. Let them do something while they wait – and make it something cute you can score a sweet candid shot of, like blowing bubbles, building with blocks, or throwing leaves up. Let them hold a toy for comfort – No one likes to wait around to be photographed, especially little ones. So help them feel relaxed by letting them hold a stuffed animal. And when you look back on that pic years later, you’ll remember the times when your tot couldn’t go anywhere without Casey Cat.

Source: PureWow