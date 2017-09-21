Puerto Rico In The Dark After Hurricane Maria

Search and rescue teams in Puerto Rico are taking to the darkened streets of the island after getting battered by Hurricane Maria. THE ENTIRE ISLAND IS WITHOUT POWER, except for emergency generators, and it could be weeks – or even months – before electricity is fully restored. The silver lining…at least for the moment? That there are no reports of deaths or injuries in the U.S. territory of more than three-million people.

“The San Juan that we knew…is no longer there,” San Juan San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tells MSNBC. “We’re looking at four to six months without electricity. I’m just concerned that we may not get to everybody in time, and that is a great weight on my shoulders.”

A nightly curfew is in effect through Saturday and at last check, more than ten-thousand people are in shelters. Maria smashed into the island as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage and heavy flooding. Maria has since weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moves away from Puerto Rico and passes by the Dominican Republic, but could regain strength. Meanwhile, while Maria has moved on, her remnants are expected to dump 20-30 inches on Puerto Rico by Saturday.

Source: NBC News