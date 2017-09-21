Melissa Joan Hart Slammed for Hurricane Response; Others Get It Right

Melissa Joan Hart found out the hard way why it’s important to think BEFORE you post to social media. On Tuesday, she complained about Hurricane Maria ruining her family vacation – much to the chagrin of her followers.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hart put up a screenshot of a weather report that said, “Maria has officially made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category Five hurricane.” Her caption read, “And just like that, our family vacation is cancelled. Such a bummer, but we plan to hit the [Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic] another time this year.”

The reaction was mixed. Some offered, “I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation,” and “Wow…” Others defended Melissa with comments including, “Calm down, people. She can be a caring person and disappointed at the same time. It’s called being human.”