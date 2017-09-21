Melissa Joan Hart Slammed for Hurricane Response; Others Get It Right

Melissa Joan Hart found out the hard way why it’s important to think BEFORE you post to social media. On Tuesday, she complained about Hurricane Maria ruining her family vacation – much to the chagrin of her followers.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hart put up a screenshot of a weather report that said, “Maria has officially made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category Five hurricane.” Her caption read, “And just like that, our family vacation is cancelled. Such a bummer, but we plan to hit the [Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic] another time this year.”
The reaction was mixed. Some offered, “I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation,” and “Wow…” Others defended Melissa with comments including, “Calm down, people. She can be a caring person and disappointed at the same time. It’s called being human.”
- Meanwhile, other celebrities are showing their support for those affected by both Maria and the earthquake in Mexico. Salma Hayek donated $100-thousand dollars to UNICEF for earthquake relief, and implored her fans to contribute, too.
- Eva Longoria took to Twitter to let everyone know that her husband, José “Pepe “ Bastón, was safe. Later, she posted an image to The ‘Gram of both the Mexican and Puerto Rican flags and said, “This is a beautiful image of two places going through a lot right now. Please keep them in your prayers and your hearts.” Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony were among others sending prayers and good wishes to both countries.