Carrie Underwood Responds To Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As we previously told youCarrie Underwood is being sued by two Canadian songwriters who are accusing her copyright infringement over her 2014 song “Something in the Water.” Well, now Carrie has responded to the lawsuit.

“We are aware that a lawsuit was filed regarding the authorship of ‘Something in the Water,’” Carrie’s rep says. “We want all of Carrie’s fans, and everyone, to know that ‘Something in the Water’ was written by Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Carrie Underwood. This is a deeply personal song regarding Carrie’s faith and she is saddened that anyone would attempt to challenge that for financial gain.”

The statement concludes, “Neither Carrie nor any of her co-writers ever received or heard the plaintiffs’ song. We fully expect that Carrie, Brett and Chris will be vindicated in the courts.”

Source: The Tennessean

