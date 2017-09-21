Can Your Sense Of Humor Predict Finding Love

When looking for love, a lot of people say they are looking for a sense of humor, but that could mean different things to different people, and we bet there a lot of folks out there who won’t be attracted to someone who doesn’t have the same sense of humor as they have.

Well, the dating site eHarmony just conducted a study to see if sense of humor can pedict finding love, and they came up with six different types of humor that can play a role in romance. They include:

Bodily Humor – Toilet humor, involving bodily functions, and humor that’s sexual in nature.

Dark Humor – Making light of people and subjects that are generally considered serious or taboo.

Physical Humor – Physical acts, including scaring others, pranks, or falling.

Self-Deprecating Humor – An individual makes fun of themselves and their shortcomings for the enjoyment of others.

Surreal Humor – Humor predicated on deliberate violations of causal reasoning, producing events and behaviors that are obviously illogical.

Wordplay Humor – Includes puns, emphasis on unexpected meanings and usage of certain words.

Overall physical humor was considered the funniest by most people, followed by bodily and self-deprecating humor, with dark humor considered the least funny. Women tended to find self-deprecating humor funnier than men, while men tended to like dark humor and physical humor more than women.

As for how this humor study pertains to finding love, it turns out folks who enjoyed certain types of humor are more likely to communicate with potential dates than others. For example those who like wordplay and physical humor are more likely to communicate with someone after viewing a profile, while those who enjoy surreal humor are less likely to do so. What’s more, those who enjoy wordplay humor are more likely to make a move first as compared to any other humor type, and are also more likely to be viewed by matches than any other humor.

Source: Yahoo Finance