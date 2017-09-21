Big Pet Adoption This Weekend! Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

WYCD is excited to bring you our new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share events going on in your “hometown.” Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

South Lyon East High School “Fill the Truck” fundraiser for Hurricane Victims this Friday night Sept. 22nd at their Homecoming game! Donate non-perishable food items, bottled water, baby items (including diapers), pet food, diapers, school supplies, books, gently used toys, toiletries and more! Come help fill the truck!! This 23′ long trailer is parked in the student parking lot off 10 Mile Road. Hope to see you at the football game Friday night!

Mt. Clemons Eagles#1269 Animal Adoption Day on Sat. Sept. 23rd 12p-4p located at 25455 S. River Road in Harrison Township. Come enjoy great food, 50/50 Raffles, music and help save a life! Adopt a new best friend!! Also fundraiser dinner starts at 5p For more info call 586-381-0166 Every dollar raised from this event will go to the rescues that are participating in the adoption part of the day; Rejoyceful Rescue, Homfurever Rescue, Macomb County Animals Shelter, The Devoted Barn and Serenity Animal Adoptions. Hope you can make it out to this great charity event! Check out this powerful video from The Devoted Barn.

Gold Ribbon Gala hosted by HELP for Children’s Cancer on Sat. Sept. 23rd 6:30p – 12am at Crystal Park Banquet Center in Allen Park. Dress to impress for an evening of dinner and fun!! Pre-Sale dinner tickets available for $50 which includes open bar! For more info email: helpforchildrenscancer@gmail.com or call 734-624-7626

K9 Police Pumpkin Run at Rochester Municipal Park on Sat. Sept. 30th Proceeds raised will go towards purchasing bullet proof vests for local K-9 Officers. Join this family friendly race in downtown Rochester! Registration starts at 8:30a and race starts at 9:30a. Click HERE for all the information about this great organization. Click HERE to visit their Facebook page!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.

Truman High School in Taylor on October 6th is having their first annual cancer awareness “pink” game to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Back the Blue Arts & Crafts Show hosted by PLEA Foundation on Oct. 21st and Oct. 22nd at Lutheran High Northwest in Rochester Hills 1000 Bagley Dr. All the money raised goes towards purchasing K9 bullet-proof vest for local K9 Officers. For more info click HERE or visit their Facebook page! Search Plea foundation.

St. Jude Detroit Gala at Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 10th at 6:30p. Join WYCD for this important fundraiser for St. Jude. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and hear families share their St. Jude story. Tickets are $250 or a table of 10 for $2,500. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.stjude.org