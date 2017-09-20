Would You Try Fireball Whiskey Bagels?

There’s a new food hybrid out there and it’s not for the faint at heart. This one might not be as strange as avocado lattes, but it’s still totally unexpected. You can now get boozy bagels made with Fireball Whiskey!!

This isn’t the first Instagram-worthy breakfast food from The Bagel Nook in Freehold, NJ., they also made Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos Bagels earlier this year. But these high-octane eats are like nothing else.

The Fireball alcohol is incorporated twice for an added kick here. The spicy cinnamon whiskey is used in the bagel dough and once they’re baked, they’re dunked in a sticky Fireball glaze, made from a whiskey reduction. And then they’re coated in powdered sugar and finished with a smear of apple pie cream cheese.

Source: POPSUGAR