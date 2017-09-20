Jessica Simpson SUPER Drunk for Hubby’s Birthday! [pics]

Well somebody was having a good time!! Jessica Simpson let loose for her hubby’s birthday and shared this wild photo!

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The celebration didn’t stop there. Cameras caught Jessica and Eric leaving on Tuesday night in West Hollywood with her husband Eric Johnson, who turned 38 on Sept. 15th. This power house couple partied inside Craig’s for hours and by the looks of things Jessica had one too many!

Drunken Jessica Simpson in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/JmjTCyjc9s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 20, 2017

I’m pretty sure we’ve all been there…. drunk and caught on camera. However, when you’re famous it’s that much worse!