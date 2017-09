Jessica Simpson SUPER Drunk for Hubby’s Birthday! [pics]

Well somebody was having a good time!! ¬†Jessica Simpson let loose for her hubby’s birthday and shared this wild photo!

38 IS GREAT ūüćĽ#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The celebration didn’t stop there. Cameras caught Jessica and Eric leaving on Tuesday night in West Hollywood with her husband¬†Eric Johnson, who turned 38 on Sept. 15th. ¬†This power house couple partied inside Craig’s for hours and by the looks of things Jessica had one too many!

Drunken Jessica Simpson in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/JmjTCyjc9s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 20, 2017

I’m pretty sure we’ve all been there…. ¬†drunk and caught on camera. ¬†However, when you’re famous it’s that much worse!