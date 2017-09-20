Jessica Simpson SUPER Drunk for Hubby’s Birthday! [pics]

Looks like somebody had one too many!! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: birthday, drunk, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, West Hollywood
Robert Kamau/GettyImages
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Jessica Simpson seen at JFK Airport on August 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Well somebody was having a good time!!  Jessica Simpson let loose for her hubby’s birthday and shared this wild photo!

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

The celebration didn’t stop there. Cameras caught Jessica and Eric leaving on Tuesday night in West Hollywood with her husband Eric Johnson, who turned 38 on Sept. 15th.  This power house couple partied inside Craig’s for hours and by the looks of things Jessica had one too many!

I’m pretty sure we’ve all been there….  drunk and caught on camera.  However, when you’re famous it’s that much worse!

