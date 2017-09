Jacob Davis and his wife welcomed a brand new daughter on Monday (September 18th) in Nashville. Lane Elizabeth joins the family, which includes big sister Percy, who will be two in December. Jacob shared the news on Twitter with a picture of mom and two daughters writing, “Welcome to the world, sweet Lane Elizabeth. #allmygirls.”

Jacob takes the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville tonight (Wednesday, September 20th). He recently made his Opry debut.