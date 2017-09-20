Get Ready For Key Lime LaCroix

People can’t stop drinking sparkling water and the top brand of cans in everyone’s hand is still LaCroix. The bubbly beverages that are “100% Natural, Calorie-Free, Sugar Free, Sodium Free” and made with no artificial sweeteners are more popular than ever and they’re coming out with a new flavor that folks are pretty excited to sip: Key Lime.

Some lucky investors have reportedly been gifted a sneak peek case of Key Lime, while the rest of us will have to patiently wait to see it on supermarket shelves soon. LaCroix describes the new flavor as having a “distinctive aroma and sweet-and-tart flavor.” And some who’ve tasted it say it’s more like a sweet Key lime pie than the limes themselves, which sets it apart from the brand’s existing plain ol’ Lime flavor.

No word on when the new dark green cans will be available for us, but we’re ready for them. So until then, we’ll just stick with one of the many other LaCroix flavors and wait for what could become one of our favorites.

Source: Extra Crispy